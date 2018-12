Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Douglas Todd: How migration impacts Vancouver’s housing prices

Research by UBC geographers Daniel Hiebert and David Ley is mentioned in a Vancouver Sun op-ed about how immigration affects the Vancouver real estate market.

Hiebert’s study found most immigrants show a greater desire to purchase real estate in Canada’s three major cities compared to Canadian-born citizens. His study echoes Ley’s earlier research, which found a strong correlation between rapid immigration and expensive housing in Vancouver and Toronto.