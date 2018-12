Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s pet food industry is not regulated — and experts warn about the dangers

Global quoted Victoria Shroff, a pet litigation lawyer and an adjunct law professor at UBC, in an article about the lack of a national recall system for pet food.

“[The] impact of having a hodgepodge of overseers and not having a federal body to report to would include a lack of timely information to the consumer who may have tainted pet food tins sitting in their pantries,” she said.