Why doctors are bad at sex ed

The Walrus spoke to Wendy Norman, a professor in the department of family medicine at UBC, in an article about the failure of the medical system to educate doctors in how to speak to patients about sex.

“The onus is on the school system to support the delivery of high-quality, well-rounded information that addresses the appropriate, wide ranges of sexual-health questions,” she said.