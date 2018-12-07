Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What B.C.’s first rental zoning could mean for Burnaby’s housing market

Richmond News spoke to Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC and founder of Generation Squeeze, a group that advocates for policies that benefit young people, in an article about rental-only zones.

Council passed final adoption of a bylaw amendment on Monday which makes Burnaby the only municipality in B.C. with rental-only zoning.

“I don’t think that the rental-only zoning is any panacea and there is no one panacea,” said Kershaw, but “I think it’s great to see the city … make use of new tools to try and accelerate the pace at which we build new rentals.”

The story also appeared in Burnaby Now.