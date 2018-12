Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The dark triad and the evolution of jerks

The Wall Street Journal mentioned Delroy Paulhus, a professor of psychology at UBC, and Kevin Williams, a PhD student, in an article about personality traits such as altruism and narcissism.

In a 2002 paper, Paulhus and Williams defined a group of negative traits as a “dark triad” consisting of narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy.