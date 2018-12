Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Surrey’s debt, despite mayor’s alarm, well below legal limit

Vancouver Sun spoke to Kin Lo, a professor of accounting at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, in an article about the debt owed by B.C. municipalities.

“Fundamentally, it’s about the ability to pay,” he said.

In a related story, also in Vancouver Sun, he said that Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s assertion that the city’s debt levels were too high couldn’t be justified.

The article also appeared in The Province.