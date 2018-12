Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seabird populations have declined 70% in the past 50 years

Several media outlets reported on a UBC study which found seabird populations have declined dramatically in the past 50 years.

The study, which was conducted with the University of Aberdeen and the French national centre for scientific research, found that the decline is due to a combination of the fishing industry, pollution and habitat destruction.

Articles appeared in the Independent, the Daily Mail and the Irish Examiner.