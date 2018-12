Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rumana Monzur being called to the bar 7 years after devastating attack

CTV spoke to Rumana Monzur who is being called to the bar today after a life-altering attack by her husband in 2011.

Monzur attended UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law.

“My intention was to become a good lawyer. If I can continue to help people in that capacity … then I will feel that’s when I have achieved something,” she said.