Exercise is a real prescription for Parkinson’s

Two UBC experts were mentioned in a Global article about the benefits of exercise for those with Parkinson’s.

The article mentioned Jon Stoessl, head of neurology and co-director of the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health at UBC, and Jonathan Squires, also of the Centre for Brain Health.