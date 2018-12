Good sleep routines key to getting kids snoozing: UBC

Wendy Hall, a sleep expert and UBC nursing professor, was quoted in an article in Surrey Now-Leader about a study that looked at how various practices help children sleep at night.

“Research tells us that kids who don’t get enough sleep on a consistent basis are more likely to have problems at school and develop more slowly than their peers who are getting enough sleep,” she said.

A similar article appeared in Moms.