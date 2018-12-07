Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts comment on B.C. climate plan

UBC experts gave comments on B.C.’s climate plan in several media outlets.

Economics professor Werner Antweiler was quoted in the Globe and Mail about the reaction of B.C. businesses to the government’s climate plan. He said one of the biggest obstacles to adopting energy-efficient retrofits is that there are high upfront costs.

Climatology professor Simon Donner told CBC and Star Vancouver the LNG component of the plan may make it harder to achieve the overall target.

George Hoberg praised the plan, saying “It’s actually quite remarkable to have a government that gets it and is doing their best to act on it,” in a Star Vancouver article.