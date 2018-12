Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You could be paying more for potatoes in 2019. Is climate change to blame?

Global News spoke to Navin Ramankutty, a food security and sustainability professor at UBC, about the affect of climate change on potato crops.

Ramankutty said it’s too early to know whether there will be a shortage with this year’s crop but said that climate change, without question, will impact potato and other crops.