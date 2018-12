Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why David Saint-Jacques could be Canada’s last astronaut

Huffington Post mentioned a UBC study which found that Canada spends the least amount on its space program out of the G8 countries.

“If Canada wants to be at cutting edge technologically, it has to be seriously engaged in space. If Canada wants to be a serious participant, it has to be there for the rule-making,” said Michael Byers, a professor of political science at UBC.

