UBC professor proposes innovative property tax system to help housing affordability

Vancouver Courier published an article about a way to improve housing affordability for renters using a radical new property tax model proposed by Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business.

Davidoff suggests that property taxes be calculated based on the potential rent of the home, rather than the assessed value.

“Essentially, what I am proposing is a transfer from owners to renters, meaning property owners would pay more taxes and renters less, but everybody would pay less income and sales tax,” he said.

The article also appeared in Burnaby Now, New West Record and other outlets.