‘The product is ahead of the science’: Doctor fears future ‘epidemic’ of long-term vaping effects

CBC spoke to Chris Carlsten, director of UBC’s Occupational Lung Disease Clinic and professor of respiratory medicine, about the potential dangers of vaping. Carlsten explained there are similarities between the popularity of cigarettes in the past and vaping today.

“Although the effects are somewhat different, we’re seeing a very scary parallel story. The product here is ahead of the science, and I think that’s a problem,” he said.