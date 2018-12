Statistics Canada tracks cannabis black market since legalization with city sewage

The Globe and Mail spoke to M-J Milloy, an epidemiologist at the BC Centre on Substance Use and a professor of cannabis science at UBC, about news that Statistics Canada is tracking the black market in cannabis use by analyzing sewage.

Milloy said that the amount of THC in waste water is dependent on many factors such as the temperature of the water and chemicals the city has put in the drinking water.