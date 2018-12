Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Six ways traveling can make you a better employee

Forbes mentioned a UBC study in an article about the ways travelling benefits working life.

The study suggested that brain areas associated with complex problem-solving are highly active when the mind is daydreaming.