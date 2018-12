Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s raining junk: Weather service dumping balloons and e-waste across the landscape

CBC quoted UBC’s Amit Kumar in an article about the electronic waste of items such as weather balloons.

Kumar is writing his PhD thesis on the fate of electronic waste in Canada.

The story also appeared on Yahoo News and MSN.