High-strength opioids

Evan Wood, a professor with the UBC faculty of medicine and executive director of the BC Centre on Substance Abuse, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s Early Edition about high-strength opioids. He discussed the need for an effective two-prong strategy for people taking opioids.

Wood was also interviewed on the same topic for CBC Radio shows across B.C. and Alberta.

The segment starts at 1:44:29.