21 tips every first-year student should know

Darren Dahl, senior associate dean and faculty director of the Robert H. Lee Graduate School at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, was quoted in Maclean’s in an article on advice for new students.

“Don’t be afraid to make yourself intellectually uncomfortable. What I mean by that is let your mind be open to different ideas—especially those that challenge your viewpoints,” he said.