One thing saving California Republicans from annihilation? An earlier wave of misunderstood migrants

Washington Post mentioned UBC professor Henry Siu in an article about the origins of farmers in California.

In an analysis, Siu and his colleague Jason Long of Wheaton College found that fewer than expected Dust Bowl migrants became farmers.