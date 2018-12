Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cows can be pessimistic, optimistic: UBC study

The Canadian Press reported on a new study from UBC that suggests cows experience personality traits such as pessimism or optimism.

Researcher Benjamin Lecorps, a PhD student in the animal welfare program, believes his findings have implications for animal welfare.

The story appeared on CTV and Montreal Gazette, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Toronto Star, City News, Castanet and Huffington Post.