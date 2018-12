Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newly discovered wasp species can turn spiders into zombies

Sputnik reported on research by UBC zoologists that showed a newly identified wasp species can “hijack” the nervous systems of spiders and force them to abandon their colonies and protect the wasp’s eggs instead.