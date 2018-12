Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Married by default? Why Alberta’s proposed new law is misguided

The Conversation published an op-ed by UBC academics Erez Aloni, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, and Adam Vanzella-Yang, a PhD student.

Aloni and Vanzella-Yang discussed Alberta’s proposed amendment to an existing law concerning property and married couples.

The article was reposted by the National Post.