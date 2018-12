Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kids’ bedtime routine

Times Now of India and other media outlets highlighted a UBC review that found that most sleep routines are effective in helping kids sleep better and more consistently.

The authors, UBC nursing professor Wendy Hall and co-author Elizabeth Nethery, also found extensive evidence for limiting technology use just before bedtime or during the night.

