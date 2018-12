Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian youth @ global climate conference

CBC reported on COP24, the climate conference that started this week in Katowice, Poland, and mentioned Marina Melanidis, one of the members of the B.C. youth delegation. Melanidis is studying natural resources conservation at UBC.