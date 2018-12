Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Breast cancer and dragon boat racing: The story behind a movement

Don McKenzie, a medicine and kinesiology professor at UBC, and Susan Harris, a UBC physical therapist, were featured in a WBUR story on the connection between exercise and lymphedema.

Harris’s and McKenzie’s research helped prove that not only is exercise safe for breast cancer survivors, it can even reduce rates of recurrence.