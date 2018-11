Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC stars: Jadon Cohee shoots to top of Thunderbird scoring

The National Post published an article about basketball player Jadon Cohee, who has recently returned to B.C. to play for the Thunderbirds. He had spent two years playing for Southern Utah University Thunderbirds team.

The article also appeared in Montreal Gazette.