Meet Knickers, the giant cow that is neither a cow nor a giant

The Washington Post quoted Richard Wassersug, an honorary professor and herpetologist at UBC, about a giant Holstein steer in New Zealand.

Wassersug said that generally speaking, no growth can go on forever.

“There are clear limits on how large any terrestrial organism can be before its organ systems can no longer meet the collective needs of other organ systems and they start to fail,” he said.