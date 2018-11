Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to set rules with your ex on holiday spending for the kids, because it’s not a popularity contest

An article in Romper mentioned Edward Kruk, a professor of social work at UBC, in an article about the importance of setting rules for holiday spending with an ex.

Kruk stressed the importance of agreeing in advance about who is buying what and how much will be spent.