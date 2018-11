Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How technology can fill the gaps in our mental health system

The Walrus quoted Raymond Lam, a psychiatry professor and director of UBC’s Mood Disorders Centre, in an article about the use of apps to treat depression.

“People with depression/anxiety often have negative thinking patterns. Tracking mood can provide some objective record of whether mood is improving,” he said.