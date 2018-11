Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colonising Mars WON’T save mankind

Adam Morton, a professor emeritus at UBC, was mentioned in the Daily Mail about the consequences of colonizing Mars.

Morton said that it could result in biological and nuclear warfare and the ecological ruin of Earth.