Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

A new study from UBC suggests that 55 per cent of Canadians think physical inactivity is a serious health concern, Victoria News reported.

The study’s senior author, Guy Faulkner, is a kinesiology professor at UBC.