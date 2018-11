Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Are video-game “loot boxes” gambling? The FTC will decide

Quartz mentioned Luke Clark, director at the Centre for Gambling Research at UBC, in an article about whether “loot boxes” in video games are considered gambling.

Clark said that like drug use, the unpredictability of loot boxes activates the dopamine system, which can lead to compulsive behaviour.