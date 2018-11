Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alberta oil communities need a transition plan, not new pipelines

The National Post published an op-ed by Sandeep Pai, a PhD student at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; Hisham Zerriffi, a professor of forest resources management, and Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor at UBC.

They write about the effects on communities of the move away from fossil fuels.