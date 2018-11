A study on bilingualism encourages the work of Francophones in BC

CBC Radio spoke to Julien Picault, a professor of economics at UBC’s Okanagan campus about the importance of bilingualism.

Picault said that a study conducted by the Conference Board of Canada does not know where and when, in their career, bilingual workers learned the second official language of the country. He said this information is crucial in determining the links that explain why bilinguals perform better economically than unilingual people.