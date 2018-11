Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What you need to know about HIV/AIDS today

The Conversation published an op-ed by Nathan Lachowsky, of the University of Victoria, and Gbolahan Olarewaju and Heather Armstrong of the B.C. Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS at UBC.

They discuss the current global situation of HIV and Aids.