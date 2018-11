Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver salmon researcher receives national nod

UBC forestry professor Scott Hinch was featured in an article in the Times Colonist about his recognition by national non-profit Mitacs.

Hinch received the Exceptional Leadership – Professor designation for his research into the tracking and health of salmon.

The article also appeared in Vancouver is Awesome.