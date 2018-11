Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tear gas: ‘Harsh, terrifying’ and legal to use on civilians (and immigrants)

Richard Price, a professor of political science at UBC, was quoted in USA Today about the use of tear gas on civilians.

Price explained why the weapon is approved for use on civilians but banned in warfare.