UBC Okanagan professor researching cannabis drinks for the mass market

Global and other media outlets reported on a partnership formed by UBC and BCIT researchers with a Kelowna-based company to research and develop cannabis-infused beverages.

The UBC team is led by Susan Murch, a chemistry professor at the Okanagan campus.

Similar stories appeared in the Georgia Straight, Surrey Now Leader, Kelowna Capital News and Castanet.