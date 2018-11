Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The surprising source of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals

BBC Futures quoted UBC mining professor Maria Holuszko in a story about Tokyo’s plan to recycle mobile phones for use in medals for the 2020 Olympics.

Holuszko researches urban mining, the practice of extracting valuable materials from electronic waste. She said the value of one tonne of materials extracted from urban mining can be as much as a hundred times higher than the same tonne from traditional ore extraction.