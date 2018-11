Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pulse oximeters capable of reading BP too: Researchers

Business Standard highlighted new UBC research that showed pulse oximeters can also be used for assessing blood pressure.

Oximeters have the advantage of being noninvasive and easy to use, said lead researcher by Mohamed Elgendi, an adjunct professor of electrical and computer engineering and a postdoctoral researcher in the faculty of medicine at UBC.