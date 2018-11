Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Proportional representation is better for business community

The Province ran an op-ed on B.C. electoral reform co-written by Antony Hodgson, a UBC professor of biomedical engineering.

“As professors who teach about entrepreneurship, we’re always considering where a new enterprise should set itself up,” wrote Hodgson and co-author Blaize Horner Reich, a professor at SFU. “Unfortunately, our current voting system introduces a significant element of uncertainty into evaluating investment opportunities.”