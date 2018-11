Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pot advent calendars back on the market

CTV quoted UBC expert Mark Haden in a story about companies that have started selling cannabis-filled advent calendars.

“It’s reasonable to assume that advent calendars will be opened by children. That is not a good idea,” said Haden, who teaches at the School of Population and Public Health.