Local researcher says the moustache-growing fundraiser really does make a difference

News1130 spoke to John Oliffe, founder and lead of the Men’s Health Research Program at UBC about the continued importance of Movember, the annual moustache-growing fundraiser.

“We’re deeply reliant on them as researchers to do great work with men, because there’s never really been a pocket of funding or support for men’s health,” he said of the funding they receive from Movember.