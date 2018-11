Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anti-Semitism on the rise in Europe, CNN poll shows

Global interviewed UBC history professor Richard Menkis for a story on anti-Semitism in Europe.

“From all of the qualitative and impressionistic data, the rise of anti-Semitism in the last while is not a surprise,” Menkis said. “There are a lot of people in Europe and elsewhere who are feeling that they are losing the power that they traditionally had.”