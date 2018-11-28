Alberta oil communities need a transition plan, not new pipelines

Canada needs to prepare communities for the effects of the global shift away from fossil fuels, argue three UBC academics in a Conversation op-ed.

“Canada has joined the international community in calling for a transition away from fossil fuels. There is no reason to wait for more painful disruption before planning for that transition, and envisioning alternative industries both in and out of the energy sector,” wrote Sandeep Pai, a Ph.D. student at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; Hisham Zerriffi, a professor of forest resources management, and political science professor Kathryn Harrison.