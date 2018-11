Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

8 tense minutes, and then good news, for UBC planetary scientist involved in Mars landing

A number of media outlets covered the Mars spacecraft landing on Monday and highlighted the role of UBC scientist Catherine Johnson, the only Canadian who was part of the mission team.

The spacecraft is designed to burrow beneath the surface of Mars. Johnson and her team are studying “marsquakes” to figure out active faults and will also look at the water content of rocks.

Stories appeared on CBC (reposted on Yahoo), CTV and Global.