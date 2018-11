Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s the smartest plant?

Gizmodo spoke to Patrick Keeling, a professor of botany at UBC, in an article about whether plants are smart.

Keeling named two algae: one hunts prey, and the other knows how to infiltrate a human immune system.