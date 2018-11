Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC Okanagan researchers host discussion on Okanagan food systems

UBC’s Okanagan campus will host an open discussion about the future of food production in the Okanagan on Dec. 3, reports Kelowna Capital News.

The forum is hosted by the UBC Institute for Biodiversity, Resilience, and Ecosystem Services and the Institute for Community Engaged Research.